Somerset County Transportation Expands Para-Transit Services

Eligible Somerset County senior citizens now have a wider selection of places they can go via the Somerset County para-transit services.

As of March 1, eligible seniors will be provided transportation to businesses that provide personal services such as pharmacies, banks, credit unions, salons, and barbershops.

Previously, transportation services were only provided for doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, county-operated senior wellness centers and employment.

“Many of us take for granted that we can easily jump in the car and drive whenever and wherever we want,” Somerset County Commissioner Melonie Marano said in a press release about the expanded services. “With these new para-transit services, we are giving folks the ability to tackle routine errands that they may not have been able to do before. These services will help people more easily complete their tasks, become more self-reliant and feel less dependent.”

Eligibility requirements and operating hours for the new para-transit services are still the same as established before March 1. Para-transit services will only be provided to Somerset County locations. For more information about eligibility requirements, visit http://bit.ly/SCParaTransit, call 908-231-7115 or 1-800-246-0547.

Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind, and speech impaired can contact the Division of Transportation through NJRelay at 1-800-852-7897.

The Somerset County para-transit program is provided by the Somerset County Board of Commissioners, the Office on Aging and Disability Services, and is partially funded by casino revenue.



