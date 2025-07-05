Life Story: Leon Reese, 80; Was Vietnam Veteran

Leon Reese, 80, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at home on July 2, surrounded by the loving embrace of his family.

Born on April 4, 1945, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to the late Griffith and Olga (Magus) Reese, Leon lived a full and vibrant life across several New Jersey communities, including Roselle, Elizabeth, Roselle Park, Millington, Stirling, and, for the past 20 years, Somerset.

A proud veteran, Leon served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era, attaining the rank of Specialist 4 (SP4). His entrepreneurial spirit shone through Reese LTD, the jewelry business he founded and operated with unwavering dedication and pride. This venture was a legacy, mirroring his commitment to excellence in all he did.

Leon’s greatest joy was found in his children and grandchildren. He took immense pride in them, and his happiness was unparalleled when they were by his side. Deeply devoted, he was a constant presence in their lives – cheering from the stands at games, applauding at performances, and celebrating every milestone. His steadfast support and encouragement for their passions and pursuits were a true testament to his love.

His active involvement created a legacy of cherished memories that will endure for generations. Leon treasured traveling with his family and friends, eagerly exploring new places and sharing unforgettable adventures. These journeys not only fueled his adventurous spirit but also profoundly strengthened the bonds he shared.

A man of many enthusiasms, Leon had a lifelong passion for cars and motorcycles. This was evident in the vehicles he proudly owned throughout his life: a 1957 Ford Thunderbird, a 1964 Pontiac LeMans, a 1970 Chevrolet Corvette, and his cherished Harley-Davidson Softail. Each was a testament to his vibrant personality and adventurous soul. On the greens, he was a dedicated golfer, and his laughter often filled the air during spirited games of baseball and bocce with friends. In these moments, his warmth, humor, and genuine camaraderie left an indelible impression.

Leon was predeceased by his brother, James Reese.

He leaves behind his devoted wife of 56½ years, Barbara Reese, his partner in every adventure; his cherished daughters, Jennifer Moran (Tom), Nicole Cohan (Peter), and Kristen Reese; his sisters, Esther Montferrante (Dennis) and Cathie Romano (John); his beloved grandchildren, Kaylee, Jack, Jordyn, Michael, Dylan, and Kamryn; his nephews, Michael and Griffith, and a wide circle of treasured extended family and friends who will forever hold him in their hearts.

Following the family’s wishes, services will be private and entrusted to the compassionate care of Gleason Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Leon Reese’s memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America.

