School Board Approves $2.3 Million In Contracts

The Board of Education at its June 19 meeting approved the following contracts, totaling $2,265,961:

A transportation contract with Montauk Transit LLC – Bridgewater, NJ from March 18, 2025 – June 26, 2025, identified as Bid 26-07 awarded on March 18, 2025, Contract SG.900/990 in the amount of $23,625.00.

A transportation contract with ABC Transit Corp., North Brunswick, NJ from July 7, 2025 – July 31, 2025, identified as Contract ABCESY-2025, in the amount of $163,249.

A professional contract between Franklin Township Public Schools and HOPES CAP, Inc./ Headstart, for the 2025-2026 school year, to provide up to 30 preschool slots at a per-pupil rate of $10,387.00 for a total budget of $311,610.00.

A professional contract between Franklin Township Public Schools and Little Genius Planet, for the 2025-2026 school year, to provide up to 60 preschool slots at a per-pupil rate of $14,000.00 for a total

budget of $840,000.00.

A professional contract between Franklin Township Public Schools and Growing Seeds Learning Academy Somerset, LLC, for the 2025-2026 school year, to provide up to 30 preschool slots at a per-pupil rate of $14,750.00 for a total budget of $442,500.00.

A professional contract between Franklin Township Public Schools and Little Honors, LLC, 510 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ, for the 2025-2026 school year, to provide up to 60 preschool slots at a per-pupil rate of $12,858.00 for a total budget of $771,480.00.

A professional contract between Franklin Township Public Schools and Little Honors, LLC, 773 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ, for the 2025-2026 school year, to provide up to 60 preschool slots at a per-pupil rate of $12,877.00 for a total budget of $772,620.00.

A contract with InSite Health Inc – Marlton, NJ from July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026 to provide a pilot for a web platform that provides mental health screening tools and other services for students. Not to exceed $50,600.

A professional service contract with Summit Speech School to provide Itinerant Teacher Services for Franklin Township students from July 2024 – June 2025. Board Approved June 18, 2024 for an amount not to exceed $100,000.00. Additional amount of $17,500.00 needed not to exceed the total amount of $117,500.00.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments