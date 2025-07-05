Quantcast
School Board Approves $2.3 Million In Contracts

July 5, 2025 Board of Education Taxes, Education, School Board, Taxes, Taxes at Work

The Board of Education at its June 19 meeting approved the following contracts, totaling $2,265,961:

A transportation contract with Montauk Transit LLC – Bridgewater, NJ from March 18, 2025 – June 26, 2025, identified as Bid 26-07 awarded on March 18, 2025, Contract SG.900/990 in the amount of $23,625.00.

A transportation contract with ABC Transit Corp., North Brunswick, NJ from July 7, 2025 – July 31, 2025, identified as Contract ABCESY-2025, in the amount of $163,249.

A professional contract between Franklin Township Public Schools and HOPES CAP, Inc./ Headstart, for the 2025-2026 school year, to provide up to 30 preschool slots at a per-pupil rate of $10,387.00 for a total budget of $311,610.00.

A professional contract between Franklin Township Public Schools and Little Genius Planet, for the 2025-2026 school year, to provide up to 60 preschool slots at a per-pupil rate of $14,000.00 for a total

budget of $840,000.00.

 A professional contract between Franklin Township Public Schools and Growing Seeds Learning Academy Somerset, LLC, for the 2025-2026 school year, to provide up to 30 preschool slots at a per-pupil rate of $14,750.00 for a total budget of $442,500.00.

A professional contract between Franklin Township Public Schools and Little Honors, LLC, 510 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ, for the 2025-2026 school year, to provide up to 60 preschool slots at a per-pupil rate of $12,858.00 for a total budget of $771,480.00.

A professional contract between Franklin Township Public Schools and Little Honors, LLC, 773 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ, for the 2025-2026 school year, to provide up to 60 preschool slots at a per-pupil rate of $12,877.00 for a total budget of $772,620.00.

 A contract with InSite Health Inc – Marlton, NJ from July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026 to provide a pilot for a web platform that provides mental health screening tools and other services for students. Not to exceed $50,600.

A professional service contract with Summit Speech School to provide Itinerant Teacher Services for Franklin Township students from July 2024 – June 2025. Board Approved June 18, 2024 for an amount not to exceed $100,000.00. Additional amount of $17,500.00 needed not to exceed the total amount of $117,500.00.

 

