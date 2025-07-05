Township Council Approves $867K In Contracts

A total of $866,517 in contracts for goods was approved by the Township Council at its June 24 meeting.

The Council approved:

A contract worth $294,640.05 for DPW roof restoration to Weatherproofing Technologies Inc. of Beachwood, Ohio.

A contract worth $22,261 for a radio system from CDW Government Inc. of Glendale, Ca.

A contract worth $320,708 for three gas tanks for the Department of Public Works to Whitemarsh Corp. of Middlesex.

A contract worth $198,907 for a gas tank for the municipal building to Whitemarsh Corp. of Middlesex.

A contract worth $30,000 for an upgrade to the courtroom audio system to SHI International of Somerset.

