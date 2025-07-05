Quantcast
Adopt a pet at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter

Township Council Approves $867K In Contracts

July 5, 2025 Taxes, Taxes at Work, Township Council, Township Council Taxes

A total of $866,517 in contracts for goods was approved by the Township Council at its June 24 meeting.

The Council approved:

  • A contract worth $294,640.05 for DPW roof restoration to Weatherproofing Technologies Inc. of Beachwood, Ohio.
  • A contract worth $22,261 for a radio system from CDW Government Inc. of Glendale, Ca.
  • A contract worth $320,708 for three gas tanks for the Department of Public Works to Whitemarsh Corp. of Middlesex.
  • A contract worth $198,907 for a gas tank for the municipal building to Whitemarsh Corp. of Middlesex.
  • A contract worth $30,000 for an upgrade to the courtroom audio system to SHI International of Somerset.

 

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

 

Your Thoughts

comments

Check Also

School Board Approves $2.3 Million In Contracts

The Board of Education at its June 19 meeting approved the following contracts, totaling $2,265,961: …

Copyright © 2025 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC.
Created with recycled electrons.