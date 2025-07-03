FTPD Police Log: June 15 – 21, 2025

06/15/2025

A 41-year-old Somerset man was arrested for shoplifting from a business located on Easton Ave. He exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $313. He was apprehended after he initially ran from responding to patrol officers. He was processed and released on a summons.

06/16/2025

A house of worship located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a theft on 06/14/25. The unknown suspect(s) stole 10 lawn signs from the property. The signs were valued at $400.

06/17/2025

A business located on Amwell Rd. was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours. Three unknown suspects broke a lock box that was located outside of the business. They removed a set of keys and stole a vehicle located on the property. The vehicle was valued at $70,000 and it was entered stolen into a national database. The suspects also caused property damage estimated at $860.

A township building located in the area of Girard Ave. was the victim of criminal mischief during an unknown time frame. The unknown suspect(s) broke a window to the vacant building. Patrol officers confirmed no one was located inside. The window was valued at $200.

06/18/2025

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise that he concealed in his backpack. The suspect fled the area on a bike. The stolen merchandise was valued between $50 and $100.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for a bottle of vodka valued at $30.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for a bottle of tequila valued at $60. She fled the area in a SUV.

06/19/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Hawthorne Dr. during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exchanged his bike for a brand-new bike located in the victim’s driveway. The stolen bike was valued at $350. The suspect left his bike behind.

A 23-year-old Somerset man was arrested for receiving stolen property during a suspicious vehicle investigation in the area of Rt. 27. He was found by patrol officers in the driver’s seat of a stolen motor vehicle. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A stolen motor vehicle reported by an outside jurisdiction was recovered in the area of Irving St. The vehicle was unoccupied. The reporting jurisdiction was notified of the recovery.

06/20/2025

A Port Reading resident was the victim of a theft in the area of DeMott Ln. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motor vehicle from his friend’s driveway. The vehicle was tracking to Philadelphia, Pa. The location was relayed to the Philadelphia PD and the vehicle was recovered.

06/21/2025

A 38-year-old Piscataway man was arrested for possession of burglar tools and theft during a suspicious vehicle investigation in the area of Easton Ave. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Barron Cir. on 06/18/25. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package, which contained contents valued at $35.

