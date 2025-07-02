Life Story: Marianne Jane Wong, 87; Was School District Nurse

Marianne Jane Wong, 87, passed away on June 18 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville.

She fought an inspiring battle with stage four pancreatic and liver cancer, after already surviving two bouts of breast cancer. Marianne never let it slow her down or prevent her from fully enjoying her last year with dear family and friends. There was nothing more important than her cherished relationships with so many people she loved.

Born on November 13, 1937, in Manhattan, New York, Marianne was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ann (Tom) Fong. She grew up in New York City and later moved to Franklin Township, before settling in North Brunswick for many years. In retirement, she returned to Franklin Township, where she remained very active in her community.

Marianne earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Jersey City College and her nursing degree from the Bellevue School of Nursing and devoted her career to caring for others as a registered nurse in the Franklin Township School System. She was known for her compassionate spirit and commitment to her students and colleagues.

A woman of deep faith, Marianne was a longtime member of Somerset Presbyterian Church and most recently Grace Presbyterian Church in Kendall Park, where she served faithfully as a deacon. She was an enthusiastic participant in many community clubs at Somerset Run, where she especially enjoyed playing games; not for the competition, but for the joy of bringing people together.

Above all, Marianne absolutely cherished her family. She delighted in spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, always finding ways to make those moments meaningful and full of love (and always with lots of delicious food). Marianne also had many close friends who were, and still are, truly considered her family.

Marianne was predeceased by her beloved husband, Herbert Wong; her son, Douglas Wong, and her grandson, Justin Wong.

She is lovingly remembered by her children: Gregory Wong, Michael Wong and his wife Jana, Carolyn Chin and her husband Douglas, William Wong, and Richard Wong.

She is also survived by her brother, Dudleigh Fong and his wife Karen; her sister, Phyllis Yamashita and her husband Kinzo; her grandchildren: Matthew, Jennifer, Garrett, Amanda, Connor, Ethan, Trevor, and Phoebe, and her great-grandchildren, Violet and Kai.

A memorial service to celebrate Marianne’s life will be held at 12:15 p.m. July 19 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 57 Sand Hills Road, Kendall Park.

Memorial contributions to a charity of your choice are welcome.

