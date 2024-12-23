Quail Brook Senior Center’s January Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

908-203-6151







Meet a Care Manager From the Office on Aging and Disability Services, Shaquana Thompson, Jan. 2, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.Shaquana will be available on the first Thursday of each month to answer questions about the Office on Aging and Disability Services, assist with referrals for services, and provide information and support. **Shaquana will be available to meet one-on-one when requested.**

Stretching Exercise with Karen – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the week with seated, gentle stretching from fingers to toes.

Stronger Seniors: Stretch – Mondays, 1 p.m.Join this simple 45-minute pre-recorded exercise program and use a chair for a safe and thorough stretching routine to feel more flexible.



Geri-Fit with Deborah and Susan – Mondays and Tuesdays, 1 p.m.Rebuild the strength lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **Participants should bring a set of light dumbbell weights (two lbs. to start), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. Standing is optional. Space is limited.**



Stretch & Strength with Mikaela Kane, Rutgers Co-operative Extension – Tuesdays, 1 p.m.Take this 10-week exercise class to keep muscles flexible, strong, and healthy for a better range of motion in the joints and to enhance daily functioning. **Classes are on Jan 7, 21, 28, and Feb. 4 and 11. The exercises can be practiced with or without weights, but two to five-pound hand weights are recommended. Classes are free. For more information, call908-203-6151.**



Take Control with Exercise –Tuesdays, 10 a.m.Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina in this gentle exercise program. ** Participants can practice these exercises while standing or sitting.**

Walking Club –Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.Join fellow senior wellness center members to walk outside for exercise, which can help improve your balance, mood, memory, and sleep.**This club will meet when the weather permits.**

Geri-Fit with Karen – Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.Rebuild strength lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range of motion exercises, improves stability and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **This class can be practiced while sitting or standing. Participants should bring a set of light dumbbell weights (two lbs. to start), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. Space is limited.**







“Rediscovering Your Happiness” with QB Senior Center Client Antonia – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Learn ways to achieve happiness from Antonia who has been studying the emotion since childhood.

She will help participants rediscover and enhance their happiness, which is a gift that everyone was born with and cannot be found, bought, given, or taken in pill.

Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.Play this fast-moving board game, which requires a little bit of luck and the use of your strategic thinking skills. Playing Rummikub promotes social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. Time flies when you play this game. **All levels of playing ability are welcome.**







Yoga with Beatriz – Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. Increase bone density, and improve strength, flexibility, and balance while being immersed in a relaxing class. Expect lots of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for facilitating mindfulness, relieving stress, and gaining an overall sense of well-being. **There is no class on Jan. 1. Classes take place from Dec. 11 to Feb. 12. The cost is $40 for the eight-week program. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 908-203-6151.**



Gentle Aerobics with Lisa –Thursdays, 10:15 a.m.Exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on your body. Learn movements to increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen and stabilize individual muscles. Gentle aerobics can decrease the risk of falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. **Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. The class is open to all skill levels.**

Line Dancing 101 with Deborah Gibson –Thursdays, 1 p.m.Learn how to line dance. In this class, participants will become familiar with line dancing steps and movements. Each class will prepare participants for the next class by incorporating a new movement to build on the line dancing skills learned in previous classes.

Project Healthy Bones with Peer Leader Lori Stevens, Parker Life. – Thursdays, 2 p.m.Improve balance, strength, flexibility, and posture in this peer-led, 24-week exercise and education program for individuals who are at risk for osteoporosis or have the medical diagnosis. **Pre-registration is required. A doctor’s note is also required before the first class and then once every year. To pre-register or for more information, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327.**

Line Dancing with Deborah – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to improve one’s mental and physical health.

Mahjong Meet Up – Fridays, 9:30 a.m.Play this thought-provoking game requiring participants to use their strategic thinking skills. **This is not a competitive club. The club size is limited. Registration for one time frame is required. For more information, call 908-203-6151.**

Your Essence of Yoga – Fridays, 1 p.m. Learn about signal paths and how to find your essence through yoga.



Jan. 1 – The senior center is closed on New Year’s Day.







Jan. 2, 11 a.m. – New Jersey Shares with Nicolas Carra. Learn about theavailable options that Jersey SHARES offers to income-eligible families including assistance with housing as well as help paying broadband, energy, telephone, and water bills.



Jan. 3, 11 a.m. – Bingo with Kristina, Country Arch Care Center. Partake in a friendly game of Bingo, which is more than an exciting activity. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple health benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory skills.

Jan. 6 and 23, 11 a.m. – Ageless Grace with Certified Ageless Grace Educator Roz Gerken.Activate all five functions of the brain including strategic planning, memory, recall, analytical thinking, creativity, imagination, and kinesthetic thinking when participating in this program. Ageless Grace is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, which means it will help the brain and central nervous system change functionally and structurally when practicing this exercise. **Participants of all skill levels will be thoroughly engaged in the class while sitting in a chair.**

Jan. 7, 11 a.m. – Farm to Frame with Katie Himics, Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission. Enjoy the Farm to Frame art exhibit displayed in the Quail Brook Senior Center and learn about the artists’ Farm to Frame experience. Farm to Frame partnered with talented New Jersey artists who documented the vibrant landscapes of preserved Somerset County farms through art to celebrate the county’s dedication to farmland preservation.



Jan. 8, 11 a.m. – Music Memories Through the Decades with Daniel Furnald. Take a musical journey that begins in the ‘40s and continues through future decades. Get ready to sing, tap, clap, and dance along.

Jan. 9, 11 a.m. – Fun and Games with Anthony. Relax while playing your favorite games such as Dominoes, Left-Right-Center, and Pass the Pigs.

Jan. 10, 11 a.m. – Painting a Snowman with Lisa. Paint a snowman with acrylic paint to make a festive home decoration. **Pre-registration is required. All supplies will be provided.**

Jan. 13, 11 a.m. – “Grandparenting for Drug-Free Kids” with Certified Prevention Specialist and Parent Education Program Coordinator Bill Lillis, Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. Learn about the important impact positive grandparenting has on kids, and how to provide effective communication strategies that help prevent underage drinking, vaping/e-cigarettes, marijuana use, and misuse of opioids and other prescription medications.

Jan. 14, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Screenings with St. Peters University Community Health Services. Get a free blood pressure screening from a registered nurse for early detection of hypertension, preventing heart disease and stroke, and managing existing health conditions. **Pre-registration is required. Space is limited.**

Jan. 15, 11 a.m. – Performance by Joshua Van Ness. Enjoy this acoustic musical performance of well-known rock & roll, R&B, and pop music, which is sure to get you singing, tapping, clapping, and dancing.

Jan. 16, 11 a.m. – “Mastering the Art of Homemade Soups” with Jennifer Korneski, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Learn about different varieties of soup from around the world. Explore the nutritional benefits of homemade soup and discover key ingredients to make a delicious, balanced meal with soup.

Jan. 17, 11 a.m. – Core and More with Client Relationship Manager Jill O’Brien, Generations Home Healthcare. Target the body’s core through breath and balance to promote strength and relaxation and learn new exercises to practice at home.

Jan. 20 – The senior center is closed for Martin Luther King Day.

Jan. 21, 11 a.m. – Chinese New Year Lantern Craft. Create a vibrant centerpiece that symbolizes prosperity, luck, and happiness in honor of the Chinese New Year. Decorate the senior center with the lanterns and then take them home to use for next year. **Pre-registration is required. All supplies will be provided.**

Jan. 22, 11 a.m. – Winter Composition Watercolor Project with Karen Haake. Create a beautiful and unique winter scene with cardinal birds, snowflakes, and tree branches. **Pre-registration is required. All supplies will be provided.**

Jan. 24, 11 a.m. – Jewelry Project with Angelia Carrano, Care One at Somerset Valley Rehabilitation. Design a custom bracelet or necklace using a variety of colorful beads, stylish pendants, and jewelry strings to create a stunning one-of-a-kind piece. **Pre-registration is required. All supplies will be provided.**

Jan. 27, 11 a.m. – Steel Guitar Performance with Gordon Wells. Enjoy this instrumental musical performance and presentation when Gordon plays the steel guitar to background music and provides information about this unique instrument compared and how it differs from an acoustic guitar.

Jan. 28, 11 a.m. – Recycling Program with Melissa Harvey, Somerset County Recycling. Learn about the importance of the recycling process including how materials are repurposed, and how recycling can help reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills, help conserve natural resources, minimize pollution, and promote sustainable practices.

Jan. 29, 11 a.m. – Chinese New Year Trivia and Puzzles. Play Chinese New Year trivia and solve puzzles.

Jan. 30, 11 a.m. – The Somerset County Traveling Library. Browse a collection of books, movies, and music, register, or renew a library card, return a book from any branch, learn about the services and programs the library offers, or find out how to set up your phone or tablet. Each month the library will visit the senior wellness center offering new books and information.



Jan. 31, 11 a.m. – Wordle. Dig deep into your vocabulary repertoire to identify words in this interactive, fun, and challenging game.

