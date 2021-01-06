Police Investigating Shooting Incident On Voorhees Avenue

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in investigating a shooting that occurred in the evening of January 3.

This is the second shooting incident in the township in two days. A New Brunswick man was shot to death outside a Cedar Grove Lane hotel on January 1.

Township police, responding to a “shots fired” 9-1-1 call at around 8:49 p.m., found a home and car had been damaged by gun shots, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

There were no reported injuries, the release said.

Authorities have not released a motive for the incident, and no arrests have been made, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



