Township Resident Victim Of Million-Dollar Crypto Scam

A township resident was allegedly scammed out of millions of dollars in crypto between the first of the year and June 13, police said.

The victim reported that he invested $1.5 million into a crypto currency web site, which investment increased in value to $28 million.

The man attempted to withdraw his earnings via the social media app WhatsApp, but encountered resistance, police said.

The victim said he was asked to pay $300,000 to cover fees associated with the withdrawal. He realized he was the victim of a scam when he could not retrieve his money, police said.

