One Resident Injured In Irvington Avenue House Fire
April 20, 2026
Crime, Fires
Authorities are investigating an April 18 residential fire on Irvington Avenue that resulted in an injury to a resident, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.
At approximately 12:10 p.m., FTPD officers responded to a report of a fire at a residence in the 100 block of Irvington Avenue, according to the release. Upon arrival officers encountered a heavy smoke condition, the release said.
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