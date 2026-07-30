Franklin Food Bank Dedicates Building Mural

The Franklin Food Bank dedicated a new mural on the side of its Churchill Avenue headquarters July 29, celebrating both a community art project and the organization’s 50th year of serving Franklin Township.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.