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Triple B Foundation Presents Scholarships At Youth Center

July 31, 2026 General News, Youth Services

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS – Jocelyn Knight, Derek Peters Jr. and Ishaan Patel each received $2,000 scholarships.

Three members of the Franklin Youth Center were awarded scholarships July 30 by the Triple B Foundation.

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