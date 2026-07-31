Quail Brook Senior Center August Schedule

Gentle Aerobics with Bina – Mondays and Thursdays, 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. Bina will show you how to exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on your body. Practice movements that will increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen individual muscles. These exercises may help to decrease falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. This program can be done while either standing or sitting and is open to all abilities.

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