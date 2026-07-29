FTPD Police Log: July 5 – 11, 2026

A 30-year-old Plainfield man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Scotch Plains during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

An apartment complex located in the area of Camner Ave. was the victim of criminal mischief and false public alarms during the morning hours. The unknown suspect(s) emptied a fire extinguisher causing the building fire alarms to activate. As a result, the entire building was evacuated. The local FD responded and determined the building was safe to re-enter. The extinguisher was valued at $200.

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