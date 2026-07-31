Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

School Board Works On New Annual Goals

July 31, 2026 School Board

MARATHON MEETING – The Board of Education met in the Franklin High School library July 30 to create new goals for the upcoming school year.

The Board of Education July 30 held its annual district goals meeting and emerged with a draft document not too much different than the one it used for the past year.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

Only School Board Incumbents File For Election

NO COMPETITION – School Board members Bill Grippo and Erika Inocencio, and Jimmie Parker, III …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.