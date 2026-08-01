Franklin High School Expands Warrior Wellness Stations To Include Clothing
July 31, 2026
Education, General News, School News
Franklin High School has expanded its Warrior Wellness Stations to offer clothing to students in need, adding a new layer to a program that started last school year as a food and personal care pantry.
The school operates 10 wellness stations across its offices and grade-level suites, according to Principal Genesi Miles. The stations opened during the 2025-26 school year to give students access to personal care items during the school day.
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