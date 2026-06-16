Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

No Reported Injuries In Imperia Fire; Third Township Blaze In Three Days

June 16, 2026 Fires

There were no reported injuries from a June 15 fire at the Imperia by Dhaba on Easton Avenue, officials said.

A fire activation alarm was received from the Imperia at 2:19 p.m., according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

Updated: Lightning Strike Sparks Fire, Destroys Hamilton Street Store

STORE DESTROYED – A lightning strike is the unofficial cause of a late-night June 15 …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.