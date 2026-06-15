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Lightning Strike Sparks Fire, Destroys Hamilton Street Store

June 15, 2026 Business, Featured, Fires

STORE DESTROYED – A lightning strike is the unofficial cause of a late-night June 15 fire that destroyed a Hamilton Street store.

A lightning strike late in the night of June 14 hit the 99 Cent Plus Discount Store, sparking a fire that destroyed it and heavily damaged the Super Tropical Food Market on Hamilton Street.

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