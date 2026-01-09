No Injuries Reported In Hamilton Street Fire

There were no reported injuries in a detached garage fire January 7 that closed part of Hamilton Street, police said.

Police said the fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Responding officers found a home’s detached garage ablaze.

The fire later spread to a shed on Brookline Avenue, police said.

Hamilton Street was closed between Hawthorne Drive and Highland Avenue, police said.

Firefighters from East Franklin, Community, Somerset Fire and Rescue, Middlebush, New Brunswick, and North Brunswick fire companies responded and extinguished the fire.

The Franklin Township Fire Prevention Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Director of Fire Prevention, John Hauss, at 732-873-2500 extension 6305.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments