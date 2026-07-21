Garden State Track Club Awards Scholarships At Council Meeting

Six Franklin Township students received scholarships funded by the proceeds of an annual 10-miler race presented by the Garden State Track Club, Franklin Township Police Det. Bobby Brown announced at the July 14 Township Council meeting.

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