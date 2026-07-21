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Garden State Track Club Awards Scholarships At Council Meeting

July 21, 2026 Police News, Township Council

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS – Garden State Track Club scholarships were awarded at the July 14 Township Council meeting. Pictured are Maj. Warren Chen, William King, Derek Alegria, Morgan Kraus, James Chaves, Eli Zavatsky, and FTPD Det. Robert Brown.

Six Franklin Township students received scholarships funded by the proceeds of an annual 10-miler race presented by the Garden State Track Club, Franklin Township Police Det. Bobby Brown announced at the July 14 Township Council meeting.

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