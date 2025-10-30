No Injuries In Morning Fire That Displaced Several Families

Video courtesy of Robert Trautmann.

There were no reported injuries in a multi-unit fire on Amethyst Way during the morning of October 29, although several families were displaced.

Fire District 2 fire companies were alerted to the blaze at about 8:47 a.m., according to a post on the Franklin Park Fire Department’s web site.

Along with Franklin Park, Fire District 2 is served by the Griggstown Volunteer Fire Company and the Little Rocky Hill Volunteer Fire Company.

Griggstown Fire Departments Engine 35 and Franklin Park’s Truck 31 and Squad 31 arrived at the scene at the same time, according to the account posted by FPVFD.

Engine 35 deployed a deck gun capable of delivering high amounts of water rapidly, and the crews from Truck 31 and Squad 31 combined to set up an aerial attack at the front of the building.

Fire fighters fought the blaze, which directly affected three units in the building, for about four hours, according to the Franklin Park VFD post. A fourth unit suffered smoke and water damage, according to the post.

Fire departments from Kingston and Kendall Park responded to mutual aid requests during the operation, according to a Kingston Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post.

Also responding were units from the Franklin Township Police Department, according to the Franklin Park VFD post.

The fire is under investigation b y the Franklin Township Bureau of Fire Prevention.

Cover photo courtesy of Robert Trautmann.

