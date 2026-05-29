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School Board Names Interim Schools Superintendent

May 29, 2026 Featured, School Board

INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT – Daniel Loughran, the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, will serve as the District’s interim schools Superintendent starting July 1. (File photo.)

Saying the decision on a new schools Superintendent is “getting close,” Board of Education president Dr. Dennis Hopkins announced May 28 that a member of the District administration will serve as interim Superintendent Starting July 1.

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