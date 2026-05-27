FTPD Police Log: May 3-9, 2026

05/03/2026

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of trespassing during the overnight hours. An unknown male and female were captured on surveillance entering the building through a door that had a damaged locking mechanism. Patrol conducted a search of the building with negative results for the suspects.

An 18-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Hamilton St. The man and a juvenile male attempted to exit the store without paying for merchandise valued at $1,480 but were stopped by employees. The suspects fled the store on foot and were located by patrol. The man was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail. The juvenile defendant was processed and released to a family member.