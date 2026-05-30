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Donated Gift Brings Book-Dispensing Machine To Pine Grove Manor School

May 29, 2026 Education, School News

SURPRISE! – Pine Grove Manor Elementary School students react as their new book dispensing machine is unveiled on May 29.

Pine Grove Manor Elementary School unveiled a book-dispensing machine Friday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a gift made possible by a South Korean immigrant who built one of the largest computer refurbishing businesses in the United States and wanted to give back to the community that helped make his success possible.

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