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Colonial Park Spray Park Opens For Season

May 30, 2026 General News, News-pourri, Somerset County

SPRAY PARK OPEN – The spray park in Colonial Park will fully open for the season on June 19. (File photo.)

The Colonial Park Spray Park is now open on weekends, and will resume daily operations on June 19, the Somerset County Park Commission recently announced.

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