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FHS Senior Prom To Return To Township

May 29, 2026 School Board

BRINGING IT HOME – School Board member Nicolas DiMeglio led the effort to bring the FHS Senior Prom back to Franklin, starting in 2027.

The 2027 Franklin High School Senior Prom will be held in the township, school officials announced at the May 28 Board of Education meeting.

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