Life Story: Michael Richard Oliver, 55; Had Deep Love For Animals

Mr. Michael Richard Oliver, 55, passed away at his residence in Somerset on May 27.

Born on June 16, 1970, Michael was the beloved son of Michael Joseph Oliver and Margaret (Probus) Oliver. He was raised in Somerset and attended St. Matthias School. After graduating from St. Matthias School, Michael attended St. Joseph High School followed by Franklin High School.

Michael was a kind and gentle spirit who found great joy in the simple pleasures of life. He had a deep love for animals, especially his cherished cats, and was an avid reader who particularly enjoyed the works of Gary Null, PhD. Michael was known for his fun-loving personality and his devotion to family. He treasured the time he spent with his nieces and nephews, who brought him much happiness.

Michael is survived by his loving parents, Michael Oliver and Margaret Oliver; his sisters, Frances Huskey and Eileen Oliver-Brannon; his cherished niece, Margie Rice; his nephews, James Huskey and Peter Brannon, and his three great-nieces, Bridget, Cadence, and Flora Rice.

Family and friends may gather for a formal visitation at the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset from 5-7 p.m. June 1.

A Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. June 2 at St. Matthias Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael’s memory to Second Chance for Animals (to benefit the Franklin Township (Somerset County) Animal Shelter).

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