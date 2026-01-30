Hamilton Street Business District Budget Introduced By Township Council

The proposed 2026 $40,228 budget for the Hamilton Street Business District was introduced at the Township Council’s January 27 meeting.

The budget is powered by $34,000 in assessments to businesses in the District, as well as the use of $6,228 in surplus money.

The District roughly runs the length of Hamilton Street from Franklin Boulevard to the New Brunswick border, and encompasses properties one block in on either side of Hamilton Street.

There are approximately 102 assessed businesses in the District; residences are not assessed.

The bulk of the budget, $23,500, is used for marketing purposes.

The budget allocates $12,500 for new seasonal flags, $4,000 for the Halloween celebration, $2,500 to support Week of the People, $2,500 to support the Juneteenth observance, and $2,000 for miscellaneous purposes.

The budget allocates $6,228 for emergency preparedness, $500 for legal advertising, and a $10,000 contribution to the salary of the District’s Executive Director.

A public hearing on the budget and on the businesses to be assessed is set for the February 24 Township Council meeting.

