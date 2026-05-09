Street Resurfacing Program Update
May 8, 2026
Construction, Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes
Here is the latest update from the 2026 Street Resurfacing Program:
Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing – Bid Awarded
- Sterling Rd
- Olsen Dr
- Stewart Ave
- Stockton Ave
- Clover Pl
- Marion Ave
- Annapolis
Coppermine Rd Area Resurfacing – Bid Awarded
- Coppermine Rd
- Alma Ct
- Wiley Dr
- Warren St
- Jiffy Rd
- 14th St
- Samuel PL
- Howard Ave SBB section
Highwood Rd Area Resurfacing – To be awarded June 9
Don’t Miss Out!
No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.
But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.
We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.
To subscribe, please click here.
Existing members, please click here.
Check Also
BY THE NUMBERS – Township Manager Robert Vornlocker reviews the proposed 2026 municipal budget at …