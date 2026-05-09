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Street Resurfacing Program Update

May 8, 2026 Construction, Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes

Here is the latest update from the 2026 Street Resurfacing Program:

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing – Bid Awarded

  • Sterling Rd
  • Olsen Dr
  • Stewart Ave
  • Stockton Ave
  • Clover Pl
  • Marion Ave 
  • Annapolis

Coppermine Rd Area Resurfacing – Bid Awarded

  • Coppermine Rd
  • Alma Ct
  • Wiley Dr
  • Warren St
  • Jiffy Rd
  • 14th St
  • Samuel PL
  • Howard Ave SBB section

Highwood Rd Area Resurfacing – To be awarded June 9

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