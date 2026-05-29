Middle, High School Students Battle In Annual Invention Competition

Township middle and high school students on May 28 competed in the finals of the district’s secondary Invention Competition, showcasing eco-friendly sneaker designs and sustainability-focused engineering projects in a contest sponsored by the Sodhani Foundation.

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