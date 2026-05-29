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Middle, High School Students Battle In Annual Invention Competition

May 29, 2026 Education, General News, School News

MIDDLE SCHOOL WINNER – Franklin Middle School student Aderin Venzola collects her trophy after winning the Middle School Invention Competition May 28 at Franklin High School.

Township middle and high school students on May 28 competed in the finals of the district’s secondary Invention Competition, showcasing eco-friendly sneaker designs and sustainability-focused engineering projects in a contest sponsored by the Sodhani Foundation.

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