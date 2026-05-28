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Franklin Township Nonprofit Donates $7,500 in Sensory Tools to Elementary School

May 28, 2026 Education, School News

GIVING BACK – Makeda Fryson, co-founder of the Triple B Foundation, speaks about the foundation’s goals during the May 28 donation at Franklin Park School.

For the third consecutive year, a local nonprofit organization has donated roughly $7,500 worth of sensory tools to a township elementary school, providing teachers with items designed to help neurodivergent students regulate their emotions and focus on learning.

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