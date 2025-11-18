GoFundMe Campaign Started For Franklin Park Fire Victim

A township resident displaced by an October 29 fire on Amethyst Way has started a GoFundMe campaign for financial support.

SueEllen Genovese wrote on her fundraising page that she was alerted to a fire in her next-door neighbor’s house by a passing Good Samaritan.

“When I looked outside my house there was already smoke and flames coming out of the windows and door. I had to grab my son and get out. I moved my car so it wouldn’t get burned,” she wrote.

Firefighters rescued her three cats, she wrote, and although her house did not burn, it suffered severe water and smoke damage and will have to be razed and rebuilt.

“I’ve lost everything that I’ve had for 25 years,” she wrote.

Genovese wrote that she will be displaced for at least a year.

As of November 18, the campaign raised $2,348 of it’s $15,000 goal.

