FHS Sports: Baseball, Track, And Softball Teams Honor Seniors

The Warrior baseball team seniors were greeted with a pair of sparkling towers as they made their way to the diamond, escorted by family and friends.

It was a trifecta of ceremonies May 12 as the Franklin High School baseball, softball and track team seniors were honored with the annual senior night ceremony that saw the introduction of pyrotechnics.

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