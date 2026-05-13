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FHS Sports: Baseball, Track, And Softball Teams Honor Seniors

May 13, 2026 Baseball, Boys' Outdoor Track, Boys' Spring Track, Girls' Outdoor Track, High School Sports, Softball, Sports

It was a trifecta of ceremonies May 12 as the Franklin High School baseball, softball and track team seniors were honored with the annual senior night ceremony that saw the introduction of pyrotechnics.

The Warrior baseball team seniors were greeted with a pair of sparkling towers as they made their way to the diamond, escorted by family and friends.

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