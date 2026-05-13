Life Story: Carol Boice, Was School District Nurse

Carol Ann was born May 27, 1941 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Isabelle Weiler Williams and Joseph P. Williams, Sr. She grew up in Yeadon, PA and graduated from Yeadon High School in 1959. She was an excellent student, played field hockey and half-court women’s basketball (as that was how women’s basketball was played at that time). She worked at a local nursing home and enjoyed summers with her Grandparents Edna and Martin Weiler in Yeadon or in East Earl, Pa. with extended family.

Mom attended the University of Delaware and became an RN when she graduated in 1963. After graduation she worked at hospitals in Ohio and Massachusetts before settling in Somerset in 1968. She worked at St. Peter’s Hospital in New Brunswick until shortly before her daughter Deborah arrived. She made long-lasting friendships with classmates, neighbors and colleagues. She attended the Somerset Presbyterian Church for many years.

In 1979, she went back to work as a substitute school nurse and teacher for the Franklin Township School District. She completed her School Nursing Practicum at Trenton State College (now TCNJ). During that time, she also worked part-time for the Franklin Township Health Department. In March 1984, she started full-time as a nurse at Franklin High School on Hamilton Street. She loved her “Franklin High Schoolers” as she called them. She went to High School football and basketball games and was a nurse for the HS Marching Band through her daughter’s high school years. She transferred to the Kingston and Franklin Park Schools before retiring in 1997.

Mom was “green” before that was a thing – shopping at health food stores, eating organic, taking vitamins and supplements, gardening, composting, reusing materials, etc. Mom was generous, unique, and a woman of conviction. She had a deep Christian faith.

She was predeceased by her parents, stepmother, Irene Williams, and favorite Aunt and Uncle Willard and Marie Groom.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Scotty Daniel; grandchildren, Jacob McIntyre and Lindsey McIntyre; her brother Joseph (“Chip”) Williams, Jr. of Florida; sister Diane Murphy of California; cousin, Claudia (Steve) Guymon of Arizona; Lois Cole of West Virginia, and a special “niece’ Joanna Salzman Krill. The family is grateful to RWJ Hospice and especially to Yvette, her caretaker.

Services were held privately.

Donations can be made to the Robert Wood Johnson VNA Hospice.

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