Township Council Honors Guaranteed Motors For 100 Years Of Service To Community, Police Department

The Franklin Township Council on Tuesday honored Guaranteed Motors and its owner, Mark DiGiovanni, marking the towing and auto service business’s 100th anniversary of serving the community.

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