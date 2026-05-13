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Township Council Honors Guaranteed Motors For 100 Years Of Service To Community, Police Department

May 13, 2026 Business, Featured, Township Council

HONORED FOR A CENTURY IN BUSINESS – Mark DiGiovanni, the third-generation owner of Guaranteed Motor, thanks the Township Council for its proclamation commemorating the company’s 100 years in business at the May 12 meeting.

The Franklin Township Council on Tuesday honored Guaranteed Motors and its owner, Mark DiGiovanni, marking the towing and auto service business’s 100th anniversary of serving the community.

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