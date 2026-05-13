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Ordinance Amendment To Limit Warehouse Development, Ban Data Centers, Introduced By Township Council

May 13, 2026 Development, Featured, Township Council

PLEASANTLY SURPRISED – Township resident Dave Robinson said he was pleasantly surprised by the proposed ordinance amendment limiting warehouses and banning data centers.

The Township Council on May 12 made it’s latest attempt to limit the impact of warehouses in the township with the introduction of an ordinance amendment creating design standards for warehouses.

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