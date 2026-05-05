Community Flea Market And Artisan Alley Offers 45 Vendors

The event is hosted by the Franklin Township Cultural Arts Council in partnership with Franklin Township Parks and Recreation. This free event is open to the public and will feature 45 vendors.

A Community Flea Market and Artisan Alley is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16 near the Cultural Arts Gazebo in the Municipal Complex at 475 DeMott Lane.

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