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Community Flea Market And Artisan Alley Offers 45 Vendors

May 5, 2026 Community Building, News-pourri, Recreation Department

A Community Flea Market and Artisan Alley is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16 near the Cultural Arts Gazebo in the Municipal Complex at 475 DeMott Lane.

The event is hosted by the Franklin Township Cultural Arts Council in partnership with Franklin Township Parks and Recreation. This free event is open to the public and will feature 45 vendors.

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