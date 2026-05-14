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FHS Sports: Spring Signing Day Is Crowded

May 14, 2026 High School Sports

Most of the 24 Franklin High School student-athletes who have committed to play their sport in college were on hand May 13 for the Spring Signing ceremony in the gymnasium.

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FHS Sports: Baseball, Track, And Softball Teams Honor Seniors

It was a trifecta of ceremonies May 12 as the Franklin High School baseball, softball …

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