Franklin Township Police Department Promotes Four To Captain and Lieutenant

Four members of the Franklin Township Police Department command staff in a December 23 ceremony in the Township Council chamber.

Those promoted were:

Captain Brandon Domotor, an 18.5-year township veteran

Captain Vincent Wilson, a 17.9-year township veteran, with 19.6 years in law enforcement total

Lt. George Habeiche. a 12.3-year township veteran, with 13.2 years in law enforcement

Lt. Trevor Wilson, a 21.3-year township veteran, with 26 years in law enforcement.

Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said that the four promotions “gives a burst of energy because it’s new command staff, new officers, new movement transfers within the department.”

Addressing those who were not promoted, Maeweather said, “things move fast in Franklin.”

“I’ve been here almost five years, and I lost count of how many people we’ve hired, how many people we’ve promoted, but things move fast,” she said. “So if this isn’t your time, keep working, keep doing what you’re doing. There may be another opportunity.”

FTPD Capt. Lloyd Fredericks, the department’s Office in Charge, noted that talent in the department “is distributed equally among ethnicities. If you look around, you see all of that.”

“What’s not distributed equally is opportunity,” he said. “What (Maeweather) does is give everybody an opportunity. You just have to walk through that door and show what you can do. Keep that in mind for everybody who wasn’t promoted at this time.”

Mayor Phil Kramer congratulated the officers who were promoted and said the FTPD in general makes it easier for him to sleep at night “and keep my people safe.”

“I’m very proud of our police force, what the director has done with it,” he said.

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker, a former police officer, said that he had worked with all of the officers who were promoted.

“I am very, very proud of all of our police department right now, the last officers that I had the pleasure of working with to promote to command staff.” he said. “I’ve now spent 39 years here in Franklin, and the best years of my life were working in that police department and working with a lot of faces that I see here in this room.”

“I have had the opportunity to work with all of you for your entire career, and all of you have worked hard to get to this point and you deserve it very much, so you should wear it like a badge of honor because it is,” Vornlocker said. “So congratulations to all of you.”

Also in attendance was Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

Here are some scenes from the ceremony:

