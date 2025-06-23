Somerset Man Critically Injured In Motorcycle Accident

A 45-year-old township man was critically injured on June 21 after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at the intersection of Cedar Grove Lane and Pierce Street.

The driver and passenger in the car, a 49-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter, from Pleasant Hill, N.C., were not seriously injured, police said.

Police said the township man was riding a 2022 Ducati V4 motorcycle south on Cedar Grove when it collided with a 2008 Lexus driven by the North Carolina man, also heading south on Cedar Grove Lane.

The township man was transported to RWJUH – New Brunswick for medical treatment, police said.

The Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Officer Jelani Lanier at 732-873-5533 extension 3246 or at jelani.lanier@franklinnj.gov.

