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FR&A Sports: Warrior Football Falls To Colonia, 16-14

September 5, 2026 Football, High School Sports, Sports

A second-quarter safety proved to be the undoing of the Franklin High School Warriors football team September 4 as they were defeated by the Colonia Patriots 16-14 in their season home opener.

Junior Michael Rogers provided Franklin with both of its touchdowns, a 2-yard run in the first quarter and a 7-yard run in the second quarter.

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