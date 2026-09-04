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New Schools Superintendent Takes In His First Franklin ‘First Day’

September 3, 2026 Education, Featured, School Board

FIRST DAY CHAT – Schools Superintendent Jamil Maroun speaks with a Road to Success program student September 3 at the Franklin Youth Center.

Elementary and high school students across the township returned to their classrooms September 3 for the opening of the 2026-27 school year, and for schools Superintendent Jamil Maroun, the morning marked a first of his own.

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