Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Township High Schools Ranked Among Best By US News And World Report

September 4, 2026 Central Jersey College Prep, Education, General News, School Board, TEECS

BEST IN THE STATE – Principal Oguz Yildiz stands with a graduating senior at the 2025 Thomas Edicaon EnergySmart Charter School graduation ceremony. (File photo.)

Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School and Central Jersey College Prep Charter School are ranked as the top two charter schools in the state in the latest US News & World Report ranking of high schools throughout the United States.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

New Schools Superintendent Takes In His First Franklin ‘First Day’

FIRST DAY CHAT – Schools Superintendent Jamil Maroun speaks with a Road to Success program …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.