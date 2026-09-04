Township High Schools Ranked Among Best By US News And World Report

Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School and Central Jersey College Prep Charter School are ranked as the top two charter schools in the state in the latest US News & World Report ranking of high schools throughout the United States.

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