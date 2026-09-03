Recreation Board Weighs ‘Traffic Garden’ On Old Middlebush Skate Park Asphalt

The Franklin Township Recreation Advisory Board on Sept. 2 endorsed a plan to study whether an unused slab of asphalt at Middlebush Park, left behind when the township’s skate park was rebuilt at a smaller size, could be turned into a “traffic garden” where children learn to ride bicycles and safe traffic practices.

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