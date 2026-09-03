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Recreation Board Weighs ‘Traffic Garden’ On Old Middlebush Skate Park Asphalt

September 2, 2026 Recreation Department

TRAFFIC GARDENS EXPLAINED – Hannah Younes, of the Voorhees Transportation Center at Rutgers University, talks to Advisory Recreation Board members about traffic gardens at the Board’s September 2 meeting.

The Franklin Township Recreation Advisory Board on Sept. 2 endorsed a plan to study whether an unused slab of asphalt at Middlebush Park, left behind when the township’s skate park was rebuilt at a smaller size, could be turned into a “traffic garden” where children learn to ride bicycles and safe traffic practices.

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