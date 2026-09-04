Weekending ‘Round The Towns: September 4-7, 2026

Here’s what’s happening in and around Franklin over the weekend:
Friday, Sept. 4
- Dead Man’s Curve Wild Hot Rod Weekend, Somerset: The four-day show continues at Delta Hotels Somerset through Sunday. Expect pre-1972 hot rods, customs and muscle cars, celebrity appearances, vendors, a swap meet and more than 25 bands playing oldies, rockabilly and surf music. Spectator admission is generally $20-$25.
- First Friday Farm Fun, Lawrenceville, 1:30-5 p.m.: Cherry Grove Farm hosts its monthly farm afternoon, with family activities and opportunities to experience the working farm.
- $5 After 5, Hamilton, 5-9 p.m.: Grounds For Sculpture offers its final $5 Friday evening of the summer, with discounted admission to the sculpture park and select $5 food and drink specials.
- Pop-Up Beer Garden and Summer Concert, Princeton, 5-8 p.m.: At Princeton Shopping Center, the beer garden opens at 5 p.m. and The Men of Soul perform from 6-8 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket.
- Somerville Cruise Night and Summer Stage, 6-9 p.m.: Classic cars line downtown Somerville for the season-ending Cruise Night, while The Kickback Band performs on Division Street. Both events are free.
- Adeem the Artist, Metuchen, 7 p.m.: Singer-songwriter Adeem the Artist performs at the Old Franklin Schoolhouse, 491 Middlesex Ave. Tickets are $25.
- John Crist, New Brunswick, 7 and 9:30 p.m.: Comedian John Crist begins a three-night run at Stress Factory Comedy Club. Shows are restricted to ages 16 and older, with a two-item minimum.
- Mei Semones, Princeton, 7:30 p.m.: The singer-songwriter and guitarist brings her jazz-, bossa nova- and indie-rock-influenced music to McCarter Theatre Center. This performance is listed as sold out.
- Cinema Improv: A Living Soundtrack, Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.: Dave Butler and Friends improvise a live musical soundtrack to a movie at Hopewell Valley Stage, 5 S. Greenwood Ave. Tickets are listed at $35.
- Nat Adderley Jr. Trio (jazz) — South Brunswick Municipal Complex, Monmouth Junction
- Cirque de Paris, Princeton, 7:30 p.m.: The French-style circus performs under the big top at MarketFair, with aerialists, acrobatics, juggling and traditional European circus acts.
- Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebration — India Heritage Foundation NJ/NY, Edison
- “Underground” with DJ Gentle Giant — Village Brewing Company, Somerville, 9 p.m.–2 a.m.
- “Welcome World to George Washington’s Rockingham” — Rockingham State Historic Site, Kingston, 10–11 a.m. (also Sat. and Sun.)
SSaturday, Sept. 5
- Rhythm and Blues SummerFest, Somerset, 2 p.m.: Franklin Township hosts a free outdoor R&B festival at the municipal gazebo, 475 DeMott Lane, featuring DJs, food trucks and vendors. The organizer lists music through 8 p.m.; the township calendar lists the overall event through 9 p.m. Sunday is the rain date.
- Winery Weekend Music Series, Princeton, noon-5 p.m.: Terhune Orchards features Gavin Skinner performing in the orchard and winery area.
- Fall Music Series, Princeton, 1-3 p.m.: Charles Laurita & The Mischief perform a free outdoor concert on the Green at Palmer Square.
- Cirque de Paris, Princeton: Three performances are scheduled at MarketFair, at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
- Somerville Summer Stage, 6-9 p.m.: Blame It On The Girl performs on Division Street as Downtown Somerville wraps up its summer live-music series.
- John Crist, New Brunswick, 7 and 9:30 p.m.: Crist continues his stand-up engagement at the Stress Factory.
- Indo American Fair — Mercer County Park, West Windsor, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Bollywood performers, food, fashion show, family activities (also Sunday)
- St. Bartholomew Italian Festival — Scotch Plains, running Sept. 4–7
- “Underground” Latin Night — Village Brewing Company, Somerville, 9 p.m.–2 a.m.
- Art for Families: Sculpture Forms — Princeton University Art Museum, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Fall bird walk — Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve, Princeton, 8–10 a.m., free with registration
- Bernardsville Farmers Market — 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Sunflower Festival, Hopewell area, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Bellemont Farm offers sunflower fields, cut-your-own flowers, children’s activities, vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and live music from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6
- Winery Weekend Music Series, Princeton, noon-5 p.m.: Terhune Orchards features Michael Patrick performing in the winery area.
- “Farm Animals” Art Show Open House, Princeton, 1 p.m.: Terhune Orchards holds a meet-the-artists event for its annual fall art exhibition, featuring works inspired by farm animals.
- Princeton University Carillon Concert, 1-2 p.m.: Anton Fleissner performs the season’s final summer carillon concert at the Graduate College. The free concert can be heard from the lawn and takes place rain or shine.
- Cirque de Paris, Princeton, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.: Two performances are scheduled under the big top at MarketFair.
- John Crist, New Brunswick, 7 p.m.: The comedian concludes his weekend engagement at the Stress Factory.
- Indo American Fair, day two — Mercer County Park, West Windsor, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Howell Farm Plowing Match — Hopewell Township, horse-drawn farming demonstrations
- Dead Man’s Curve Hot Rod Weekend, final day — Somerset
- Somerset County Historical Society special Sunday hours — Van Veghten House, Bridgewater, 1–4 p.m.
- St. Bartholomew Italian Festival — Scotch Plains
Monday, Sept. 7 — Labor Day
- Mapleton Preserve Planting Party, Kingston, 9:30-11 a.m.: Friends of Princeton Nursery Lands hosts a free community planting of native wildflowers at Mapleton Preserve, 145 Mapleton Road. Tools are provided.
- Princeton University Art Museum Highlights Tour, 11 a.m.-noon: A free, one-hour guided tour explores highlights from the museum’s ancient-to-modern collections. No ticket or registration is required.
- Winery Weekend Music Series, Princeton, noon-5 p.m.: Terhune Orchards celebrates Labor Day with live music by Andrew Lobby in its orchard and winery area.
- Cirque de Paris, Princeton, 1:30 p.m.: The circus gives its final Princeton performance at MarketFair before moving on to National Harbor, Maryland.
- Final Day of “Photography as a Way of Life,” Princeton: Labor Day is the last chance to see the Princeton University Art Museum exhibition examining photographers Minor White, Aaron Siskind and Harry Callahan. The museum is open Monday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- South Plainfield Labor Day Parade — 64th annual; parade plus 5K run, marketplace, food vendors, DJ Troy, an Elvis tribute artist, a magician and an evening fireworks show
- St. Bartholomew Italian Festival, final day — Scotch Plains
- Lambertville Sunflower Festival — Bellemont Farm, Lambertville; cut-your-own sunflowers, live music, food vendors
- Labor Day Adult Tennis Camp — Hopewell Tennis, Hopewell, 9–11 a.m.