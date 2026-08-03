Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Winston Drive Honorarily Renamed For Franklin Resident, MLB Star, Earl C. Williams Jr.

August 2, 2026 Community Building, Featured, General News, Sports, Township Council

TALKING ABOUT “BIG MONEY” – Linda Williams, widow of Earl C. “Big Money” Williams Jr., who was the 1971 National League Rookie of the Year, talks about her husband during August 1 the street renaming ceremony.

Franklin Township officials joined the family and friends of Earl C. Williams Jr. on August 1 to rename Winston Drive as honorary Earl C. Williams Jr. Drive, capping a 12-year effort by his widow to secure a lasting tribute to the former Major League Baseball catcher.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

Franklin High School Expands Warrior Wellness Stations To Include Clothing

Franklin High School has expanded its Warrior Wellness Stations to offer clothing to students in …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.