FHS Sports: Football Warriors Defeat Monroe, 40-22, At Homecoming Game

Franklin High School’s football Warriors had a happy Homecoming, with a 40-22 win over Monroe on October 17.

With the win, Franklin improves to 4-4 overall, and 1-1 in the Big Central – National Silver division.

Franklin plays its last regular game of the season on October 24 at North Brunswick.

Following is an expanded photo gallery:

