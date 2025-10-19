Quantcast

FHS Sports: Football Warriors Defeat Monroe, 40-22, At Homecoming Game

October 19, 2025 Uncategorized

Franklin High School’s football Warriors had a happy Homecoming, with a 40-22 win over Monroe on October 17.

With the win, Franklin improves to 4-4 overall, and 1-1 in the Big Central – National Silver division.

Franklin plays its last regular game of the season on October 24 at North Brunswick.

Following is an expanded photo gallery:

 

Your Thoughts

comments

