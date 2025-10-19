FHS Sports: Football Warriors Defeat Monroe, 40-22, At Homecoming Game

Franklin High School’s football Warriors had a happy Homecoming, with a 40-22 win over Monroe on October 17.
With the win, Franklin improves to 4-4 overall, and 1-1 in the Big Central – National Silver division.
Franklin plays its last regular game of the season on October 24 at North Brunswick.
Following is an expanded photo gallery:
Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!
No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.
But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.
To subscribe, please click here.