Life Story: Frances Maroon, 95; Was Registered Nurse

Frances Maroon passed away on May 13 at her home in Somerset. She was 95 years old.

Mrs. Maroon was born and raised in New Brunswick. She graduated from St. Peter’s Grammar School, St. Peter’s High School and St. Peter’s School of Nursing. She furthered her education by earning a Bachelors Degree in nursing from Columbia University.

She had a lengthy career in nursing, working over 10 years at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York, then locally in Somerset and Middlesex counties as a Registered Nurse at various care facilities.

Mrs. Maroon raised her family in Somerset and was a longtime parishioner of St. Peter’s Church in New Brunswick, then St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, Frank and Gertrude Mulvey, by her husband Joseph Maroon and, by her twin sister Mary Bacorn.

She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Maroon-Pfeifer and her husband Bill, John Maroon and his wife Noel, Peter Maroon and his wife Dana and Catherine Maroon and her husband Nelson. She is also survived by her grandchildren Emily, Abigail, Joey, Shane, Jacob and Alex, great-grandchild Rhodes, along with several nieces and nephews and their families.

Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. May 15 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton St., Somerset.

Funeral services will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. May 15 at St. Matthias Church, 168 JFK Boulevard, Somerset.

Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Maroon’s name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Matthias Church 168 JFK Boulevard in Somerset NJ 08873

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