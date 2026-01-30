School Board Approves Request For Early FHS Graduation

ON HIS WAY – Franklin High School senior Miles Muldrow thanks the Board of Education January 29 after it approved his request for early graduation. Muldrow will attend and play football for the University of Delaware.

For the first time in program history, a Franklin High School senior football player will graduate on February 1, the same day he will officially begin classes at the University of Delaware.

Miles Muldrow was granted permission for the historic move at the January 29 Board of Education meeting.

Muldrow is leaving early because he will be playing football for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, and the early start will help him transition to college football. He has completed all necessary courses to graduate.

“I’m nervous and excited at the same time because it’s new experiences, meeting new people, new coaches,” Muldrow said after the school board meeting. “So overall, I’m happy and a little nervous at the same time.”

In addition to his classes, Muldrow will be welcomed to Delaware with 6 a.m. workouts, he said.

“It’s going to be hard, but I got it,” he said.

Head FHS football coach Blair Wilson thanked the Board for its decision.

“Miles has set the standard for our football program as far as being a student-athlete,” Wilson said. “Miles would be the first student-athlete in our football program to graduate mid-year. By far, he’s not the last.”

Wilson said there will be other student-athletes following in Muldrow’s footsteps.

“There’s a lot of kids behind him now that are chasing Miles and wanting to be Miles,” he said. “And at the Division I level, which Miles is going to play and a lot more are going to play, if you can’t graduate mid-year, you’re at a disadvantage.”

“So, for our children, we cannot put them at a disadvantage, for them to go to be great,” he said. “Now, this path is set by Miles, and a lot more people are going to walk down the path. This will encourage our local kids, our top local athletes, to stay in Franklin.”

Wilson said that many college football coaches, especially in Division 1, do not have the time to bring freshmen up-to-speed in their first year. Arriving early, he said, allows them to play Spring ball and acclimate themselves with the program before regular August practice begins.

“A lot of our athletes go to parochial schools because they can graduate mid-year,” Wilson said. “These colleges need these kids in mid-year to play Spring ball so that they can be ready to contribute to the program.”

Wilson said this was his vision for the program when he took over as head coach four years ago.

“To give our kids the best advantages to go out and be great and gain an education for free,” he said.

“Now, we can be on the same plane with some of these parochial schools, private schools, that we can offer our kids the same things that these parochial schools do,” he said.

“This has opened doors for so many young athletes that are going to chase Miles in what he has done,” he said. “You have to have a special athlete, a special student athlete to do it. Miles has brains, and he has the fortitude to go in and make it happen.”

Board members congratulated Muldrow on his move.

Board member Laurie Merris noted that she, too, attended the University of Delaware.

“I’m so very especially proud,” she said. “I will be watching on television to see how that football team does.”

“This is very exciting,” Board vice president Erika Inocencio said. “We’re very proud of you.”

“Miles, once again, congratulations,” Board president Dr. Dennis Hopkins said. “Good work, Coach Blair, to prop this young man up. And I’m sure there are bright days in your future.”

“And you’re showing up well in the sense that you’re making Coach Blair make some big statements at the podium that we’re not going to forget,” Hopkins said.

