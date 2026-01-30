Employee Injured In Route 27 Fire

One person was injured January 30 in a fire in a business on Route 27.

Police responded to a call at about 2:46 p.m. of a fire in a commercial kitchen in the unnamed business, which police said is located between Stewart Avenue and Pleasant Plains Road.

Firefighters from the Griggstown, Little Rocky Hill and Franklin Park fire companies extinguished the fire, police said.

The injured person, an employee of the business, was treated at the scene by RWJUH EMS, police said.

The Franklin Township Fire Prevention Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Director of Fire Prevention, John Hauss, at 732-873-2500 extension 6305.

